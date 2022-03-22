A video of a hilarious reaction by an old lady watching a sci-fi movie has been doing the rounds on social media

The clip shows the poor gogo at the edge of her seat as she shouts at the children in the movie as warns them of oncoming danger

The woman’s loud and hysterical cries left South African online users with belly aches from laughter

Well-known social media user @jah_vinny_23 left the cyber community in stitches after sharing a gogo’s reaction to an action-packed sci-fi movie and it was quite a comedic scene itself.

A gogo's priceless reaction to a sci-fi movie had the cyber community amused. Image: @jah_vinny_23/Twitter

The 30-second long clip was shared on Twitter recently and shows the old lady seated on a couch as she watches a movie where two children appear to be chased by a dinosaur.

The woman can be seen and heard in hysterics as she watches the film on the edge of her seat. She shouts at the children as she attempts to warn them of oncoming danger.

Her poor cries had online users with belly aches from laughter. @jah_vinny_23 captioned the post:

“This is what happens when you watch a movie with your mom.”

Check out some hilarious comments from amused Saffas on the tweet:

@bill_chz said:

“Gogo will have a heart attack here.”

@Mashimz123 commented:

“The fathers though, they be acting tough but they wanna react just the pride of being the bigger person at home hits them.”

@Ladyziyanda replied:

“My Mum will be like "Cima lokaka". Xhosa Mums are the Best. *Rhaa ufuna undilalisa nabaHili ubabukele apha cima cima le kaka* kanti le DSTV ndiyibhatalela ubububhanxa uvuke ekseni uyokhansilisa lonto.”

@MatayayaBongani wrote:

“Whenever my mom watches wrestling she asks why is that person being beaten do they owe money or something.”

@Davebhele said:

I just came from the hospital my mom is so sick and I log on to my Twitter and I find this video. Thanks for making me laugh for a day I needed that.”

Gogo’s hilarious salute has Mzansi in stitches

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that an awkward grandma added some much-needed comedic relief to a very sombre moment, as she inappropriately salutes during what appears to be a SAPS funeral.

In the short clip, shared by Twitter user @Marvin198530 it appears the old woman is sharing her respects at the burial of a public servant. Many policemen and women are gathered in absolute silence.

That is until magogo makes her way to the podium. Hoping to conform to police procedure, she shares her awkward attempt at a military salute. The silly moment causes a stir of laughter from onlookers, including uniformed members.

