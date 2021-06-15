“Who’s Aunty Is This?”: Gogo’s Hilarious Salute Has Mzansi in Stitches

A gogo's hilarious military-style salute has left Mzansi reeling with laughter, as she brought some much-needed laughter to a tragic situation

It seems the old lady felt it her responsibility to mimic the behaviour of those in front of her, with hilarious consequences of course

Mzansi social media users found it absolutely comical and took to the comments section to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

An awkward grandma has added some much needed comedic relief to a very sombre moment, as she inappropriately salutes during what looks to be a SAPS funeral.

This gogo has left Mzansi in stitches. Images: @Marvin198530/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In the short clip, shared by Twitter user @Marvin198530 it appears the old woman is sharing her respects at the burial of a public servant. Many policemen and women are gathered in absolute silence.

That is until magogo makes her way to the podium. Hoping to conform to police procedure, she shares her awkward attempt at a military salute. The silly moment causes a stir of laughter from onlookers, including uniformed members.

"Who's aunty is this?" the user captioned the hilarious post

Social media reactions

Mzansi social media fell in love with the gogo and her failed attempt at a salute. Still in tears of laughter, many felt bad for making fun of their elders.

Check out some of their comments below:

@Dominic27i said:

"Mara you guys, where you not taught not to laugh at elderly people?"

@LesNgobz said:

"Auntie thought everybody else was free styling.."

@BubuDinga said:

"Jonga I don't know how many times I watched this"

@LetsholoLighten said:

"From my military experience, this drill is clumsy from the onset.... Bad execution... What an embarrassment. Koko o zamile"

@tizamodachini said:

"I like the fact that she managed to make everybody smile in such a sad moment . "

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a man has caused a commotion on social media as a video emerged on the internet capturing what he was doing during a service.

The man whose identity is unknown was seen having his 'communion bread' with a soda he had on him.

In the video shared on Instagram by Instablog9ja, the man appeared not to care if he was seen as he gulped the liquid while standing.

Mixed reactions trail the video

Social media users expressed mixed feeling about the video. While some found no wrongdoing on the man's part, others thought it was hilarious.

@adorablekween wrote:

"You can't tell what he's going through. Maybe he has ulcer or needs to eat to take a particular me*dication. Must we video and post everything to social media sef?"

@andyblayz said:

''When church refuses to close on time ! This is what happens .. man can’t kee himself."

@dessie_benz commented:

"This life I can’t kill my self.”Jesus really died for this man."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za