- An American student has taken to social media and shared the hilarious mistake of her genuinely good-intentioned parents

- The parents bought her a Pride balloon, meant to celebrate Gay Pride, as a token of their admiration for her on graduation day

- Naturally, the forgivable mistake aroused a few silly comments from social media users who couldn't wait to react

A Harvard educated woman has taken to Twitter, sharing a few snaps of the pride balloons her well-meaning parents just got her graduation day. Apparently, the adults had no idea they were intended to celebrate Gay Pride.

This woman didn't have the heart to correct her parents. Images: Getty, @fatimaxsr/Twitter

Source: Getty Images

The well-meaning error

@fatimaxsr shared the snaps that have since gone viral. At first glance, there is something very unassuming about the post, but as we read her caption the absolute hilarity of the situation becomes evident.

"My poor parents bought me a Pride balloon for my graduation because they thought it meant they were proud of me," she captioned the silly post.

Social media reactions

Many social media users could relate to the clumsiness displayed by the parents, using a few examples of experiences of their own. Still, others only found pure comedy in the situation.

Check out some of the comments below:

@EthdiumBromine said:

"With that attitude, they should keep it."

@youlovenikkii said:

"That’s like my parents telling me don’t use the term “God is dope” because I shouldn’t associate God with drugs."

@ilakatamafiliya said:

"Same energy as Indians updating their fb dp with the rainbow filter thinking it's just a random colourful filter."

@chainmailmitten said:

"That is SO sweet. My grandparents are convinced I'm non-binary because somehow (how?!) that was the first gender issue they paid attention to... I cannot convince them that no, I'm just a short gay man with weird fashion sense."

In some other #Pride news, Briefly News previously reported that Pride Month is here and many have come out of the closet to celebrate this special 30-day event. For the first time, Kenyan musician Karen Kaz has revealed that she loves a woman identified as Majic Dyke.

The pole dancer shared a video of getting cosy with her lover and pampered her with lots of love.

"And before the day ends, it’s our sixth month anniversary today. My love, my heart, my life partner. I love you with every shred of my being! Happy Pride. I love you @majic.dyke," Karen posted.

Karen's lover came out to disclose that she is in a polyamorous relationship with the musician and a white woman identified as Dame Yankee.

"I am deeply and wildly in love with @dameyankee & @kazkarenlucas," Maji posted.

Majic said she met Dame in a bar in Washington DC three years ago and their love continues to grow stronger every day. Majic revealed that she knew about Karen through a mutual friend who introduced her to the singer's Instagram page.

"I shot my shot in her DMs, got rejected, sat my a** down (tried again in a few months to see if she changed her mind) and eventually found my way into her heart. Our two-year journey has gone from friendship to romance, to wild kinky s**t," she said.

Majic is happy to be with the two beautiful women and she revealed that they agreed to be in a triad relationship.

"The three of us chose to be in a triad in December 2020 and have spent the last 5 months learning each other. Ethical non-monogamy ain't for the faint of heart. We’re committed to growing in love with each other, and the more we heal ourselves, the deeper our union becomes," she disclosed.

Source: Briefly.co.za