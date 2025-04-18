South Africans recently gushed over musician Zandile Dlamini aka Doja Cat's make-up-free face on social media

The award-winning singer who is the estranged daughter of actor, Dumisani Dlamini topped Twitter trends on Friday

Her fans encouraged her to continue showing her face without makeup with some South Africans claiming her as one of their own

Dumisani Dlamini's estranged daughter, Doja Cat, real name Zandile Dlamini recently topped Twitter trends when she shared a photo of her face without make-up.

South Africans complimented the American rapper, who's heading to South Africa to headline the Hey Neighbour festival this August.

In the viral photo shared on social media, the musician shows her natural hair and face without make-up.

Entertainment channel @Mdnnewss shared a photo of the musician without make-up on X on Friday, 18 April.

South Africans took to the post to respond to Dlamini's picture

@Real_Precious_M wrote:

"Nkare le coloured (she looks like a coloured girl from Eersterust) la Eersterust. But she’s beautiful without make up. It's them South African genes."

@EvansMathibe said:

"As soon as she lands, we send her straight to a gobela" (traditional healer).

@FrankBonay523 replied:

"I don’t know why she is embarrassed with her South African side. She should probably collaborate with Tyla."

@Dzivhuluwany replied:

"She looks like uJulia from Rabie Ridge."

@cundy015 said:

"Maxima (Hillbrow) type of yellow bones. Uze ngenye."

@nkululeko808 wrote:

"A typical light skinned Zulu girl, ngathi owase Nanda."

@NanahShaka39567 wrote:

"She looks like my neighbours daughters. Simple."

@Idyllic_I wrote:

"She looks like she's from a war-torn Sahel or a middle east country."

@Jhn_le said:

"Ye face o no bona gore ye ke ka go disha dikgomo" (her face looks like someone who can herd cows).

@abenathib06 wrote:

"Ngathi Umbali eshawa istress" (she looks like Mbali from the streets).

@sbuda_wayne_ replied:

"Lol, she's very South African."

@KingGodoba wrote:

"Ai ona kwa Mzansi straight" (she's definitely from Mzansi).

@ThabisoMalatj27 said:

"Mara ga bad (she's not bad). I'm just worried about her network."

@MasonDoLindor wrote:

"I vibe with natural more than I vibe with the opposite. It's a yes for me."

@BedworthTimes said:

"Yah no these make up stuff ke di scam shame."

@Moshe_Meso replied:

"Ngathi labo sisi base Nugget Street Johannesburg."

@mzo_mfukuli said:

"Good she has proper SA looks about her."

@NoseTheCapital replied:

"Okare nka kopana naye KwaMashu" (It's like I can meet up with her at KwaMashu).

Doja Cat takes a break from social media

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the award-winning singer Doja Cat took a break from social media.

The American-based songstress deactivated her Instagram account, citing mistreatment and negative experiences on the platform as reasons for her decision.

Fans suggested that she should return to her home country, South Africa, to undergo a traditional cleansing ceremony to address her mental health concerns.

Some users joked that performing such a ceremony would help her feel better immediately.

