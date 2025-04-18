Former Generations actor Sello Sebotsane has been trending on social media for his latest music

The Scandal ! and Broken Vow actor got social media talking this past week for his music video

In the latest video, the actor and TV personality is singing with a towel wrapped up around his head

Mzansi is puzzled by actor Sello Sebotsane's new music: Images: Sello Sebotsane

Source: Instagram

Content creator and actor Sello Sebotsane sent social media into a frenzy on Friday, 18 April when he debuted his latest music.

The former Scandal! and Broken Vow actor who got social media talking back in January stunned South Africans with his latest TikTok video.

Entertainment news channel @mdnnewss shared a video of the actor's latest song on X on Friday morning, 18 April.

The recent video of Sebotsane left South Africans unimpressed by his vocals with many revealing that he might be going through a midlife crisis.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

While some suggested that the actor might have been bewitched and should be sent to a mental institution called Weskoppies.

South Africans respond to the actor's latest track

@Oracle5152 reacted:

"Send this guy to Weskoppies."

@elton_newton replied:

"No wonder Mfundi Vundla sent him to exile while he was on Generations."

@GokuKnocks said:

"The eye patch, the towel on his head...needs to work on his image first."

@malusi_dzanibe wrote:

"When are they recruiting for another Spongebob movie or series?"

@EvillDaGenius wrote:

"Oucheeaa looking like a Pirate. I'm glad to see the waslap has made a return. But uncle is losing his sh*t... and it's not funny now."

@CheetahPlains said:

"There is no human being here. We have something else, sadly."

@EvansMathibe wrote:

"South African actors are going through midlife crises."

@kmosebetsi

"Mofeng kopi a roteleng mo teng le ise ko lab (can someone please test his urine and take it to the lab)? Aowa!" (no ways).

@MTDO_THE_GIANT replied:

"He and @ToyaDelazy could make dope music together."

@Mbatjane replied:

"The reality is that good radio and TV presenters, actors and actresses are currently required to have a huge following on social media."

"I think this is the reason why we find them doing all these funny things here. The industry is bad, at least he is not bugging us for anything yet."

@EmmiieTLO said:

"Are y'all sure ukuthi ubab' Sello u right kodwa. Now I am really worried yazi."

@AnzaTino wrote:

"Motho o a loyileng (the person who bewitched him) timer ye o setlhoko (ruthless)."

@TMK30A replied:

"Weskopies won't work here. We need Maweni's intervention."

@maryhoneyboo said:

"This guy is going through midlife crisis. There’s no way we can normalise this."

Mzansi is puzzled by actor Sello Sebotsane's new music: Images: Sello Sebotsane

Source: TikTok

Shoki Mmola viral garage photo

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in January 2022 that Sello Sebotsane's ex-wife, Shoki Mmola trended on social media.

The Sepedi-speaking actress got social media talking when she shared photos of herself at a garage half-clothed.

The former Skeem Saam actress' photos went viral when she was photographed at a petrol station while filling up her car and showing off her body.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News