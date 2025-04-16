South African actor Mabutho “Kid” Sithole reveals that his late nephew, Don Mlangeni was sick

The former Uzalo actor who is famously known for his role as Zeb Matabane in Isidingo passed away on Wednesday

The family of the Legacy and Isibaya actor confirmed his passing in a statement on Instagram on Wednesday, 16 April

The family of award-winning actor Don Mlangeni Nawa, who passed away on Wednesday, 16 April says the actor has been sick for several months.

The actor who portrayed the role of Zeb Matabane in Isidingo alongside Michelle Botes passed away at the age of 65.

Veteran actor Mabutho “Kid” Sithole, who was Mlangeni's uncle revealed to Sunday World on Wednesday that the Isidingo actor had been sick since August 2024.

“I do not know what the exact cause of his death was. He has not been well since August last year [2024].”

Sithole also shared that Mlangeni was struggling with some parts of his body and would experience stomach pains.

The Estate actor's wife, Regina Nawa reveals to the publication that the family will share the actor's cause of death soon.

The Mlangeni family confirmed the actor's death on his Instagram page and have asked for privacy at this difficult time.

Tributes pour in for Legacy actor

@CastleLarger responded:

"I was just thinking about him this week and wondering why he is not complaining about money. Sad news indeed I have been watching him since Sdumo and Hlala Kwabafileyo."

@MtoloSam wrote:

"We really didn't celebrate hiim. Aii guys angazi what must happen but Bab' Don is a real legend."

@bhunganetj replied:

"Rest in peace, Laqhasha. Lately, it feels like everyone’s leaving us… or maybe, this time, death has finally reached our doorstep?"

@zangazulugirl said:

"This is so sad. He was so young! May his soul rest in peace. Thespians are leaving us and we are left poorer as a society."

@_kwazi_ replied:

"Rest in peace Bra Don... I'll never forget his scene on Hlala Kwabafileyo, i think he'd risen from the dead, standing in the rain whilst there was lightening and stuff. Still traumatizes me today."

@BlosePblose said:

"Indeed, as we all are reading and sending our condolences, it is a journey that await us all. The question is, how would we want to be remembered after our departure. Most shocking is, would I have worked hard enough to leave a good inheritance for those who will be left behind?"

@Ckhumbuzo_RSA replied:

"Rip to the legend. Now he will honoured with achievement awards left, right and center because he's no more. SA legends like Magic Hlatshwayo deserves to be honored while they're are still alive."

