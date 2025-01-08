Comedic actor Thulani Mtsweni who's appeared in Gomora and Isidingo discusses his acting journey

The fan-favourite actor was the latest guest on DJ Sbu's popular podcast, The Hustler's Corner

Soapie fans took to DJ Sbu's YouTube channel to praise the actor who's become an inspiration

Thulani Mtsweni says he got his acting break in 'Isidingo'.

Source: Twitter

Actor Thulani Mtsweni reveals that he got his acting break in SABC's cancelled soapie Isidingo.

Mtsweni is also famously known for his role as Bongani in Mzansi Magic's cancelled telenovela Gomora.

Mtsweni who was the latest guest on DJ Sbu's podcast, The Hustler's Corner says Isidingo gave him his acting break where he played the role of a miner, Sibiya.

The Mabaso Family Reunion actor also shares that he began his studies at university when he was 30 years old.

"While I was still studying, I got a phone call from someone working at Isidingo asking me if I am still in theatre. The following year (2017) I got an audition from Isidingo," says the actor.

The actor adds that he started acting in 2001 and received short roles in Kasi Stories, Generations, and many more TV shows.

"When I got there (Isidingo) they said you are no longer Mabuza, you are Sibiya."

South Africans motivated by actor's hustle

@samkelisoshongwe8487 said:

"This guy never forgets people who helped him and he is forever grateful. Big ups grootman."

@outcastbyluvuyolinda9586 wrote:

"The biscuits and tea analogy, that’s the best thing I’ve ever heard in my entire existence. He’s a real gee and he came to tell his story, truth and honesty."

@tseboshaunmasilo819 replied:

"I really felt it when he said for some, getting employment is the beginning of another mountain to climb. I am 31 years old and I just got my first job at a super private high school since graduating in 2022. I have a mountain to climb. My family is looking at me to change their lives for the better. I'm glad I do not have children yet, which allows me to focus on improving the lives of my mother and siblings. Life is not easy but that's the beauty of it because you get to look back and appreciate how far you have been and all that you have accumulated. The blessings will come just keep working on yourself. Dankie Sbuda for bringing all these people to inspire us.

Thulani Mtsweni's age trends

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in March 2024 that the former Gomora and Isidingo actor Thulani Mtsweni's age became a hot topic when various websites suggested that he is 30 years old.

Mtsweni celebrated his birthday on 12 March but never revealed which year he was born in.

TVSA reports that Mtsweni is currently 37 years as he was born on 12 March 1987.

