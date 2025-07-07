Hollywoodbets Durban July remains the hot topic as social media users critique celebrity outfits from the glamorous event

Thando Thabethe, Jessica Nkosi, Yolanda Monyai, and Boity Thulo were praised for creatively embodying the Marvels of Mzansi theme, particularly through Protea-inspired looks

DJ Zinhle, Makhadzi, MaWhoo, and Khosi Twala, however, faced backlash for missing the mark, with critics saying their outfits were either off-theme, underwhelming, or poorly executed

The Hollywoodbets Durban July is still the talk of the town after the glamorous event on Saturday, 5 July 2025. The South African online fashion police have been having the time of their lives criticising the celebrities' outfits.

MaWhoo and DJ Zinhle were among the celebrities who missed the Durban July 2025 theme.

Source: Instagram

The main conversation on social media has been about who was able to interpret this year's theme, which was Marvels of Mzansi. Many celebrities came through with their creative takes on the theme, and from the looks shared online, it's safe to say their teams were thinking outside the box.

Several celebrities were applauded for perfectly interpreting the marvels of the Mzansi theme. Stars like Thando "Thabooty" Thabethe, Jessica Nkosi, Yolanda Monyai, and Boity Thulo stylishly embodied the Protea flower.

According to Fakaza News, there were other celebrities whose outfits were either too basic for a glamorous event like the Durban July or completely missed the Marvels of Mzansi theme.

1. DJ Zinhle's outfit gave high-tea vibes

DJ Zinhle served boss babe vibes with her red pants and top combo. Her matching large hat added that va-va-voom to her outfit, but many felt it was not enough for the Durban July. Some people on social media argued that the Umlilo hitmaker's look was more suited for a high tea event.

2. Makhadzi misses for the third time

It looks like Makhadzi needs a new team to style her for the Durban July because she has been slammed for her looks since 2023. In 2023, the award-winning star attended the event dressed in a midnight blue feathery outfit that got her trolled. In 2024, Makhadzi rocked up in another fashion disaster that left Mzansi rolling on the floor with laughter.

Fashion enthusiasts said that the 29-year-old should have gone for a dress that showed off her gorgeous body, instead of the one she wore, which aged her and gave wedding guest vibes.

3. MaWhoo completely missed the theme

We can agree that MaWhoo never misses when it comes to her looks. The musician showed off her perfect hourglass figure in a stunning dress that served goddess vibes, but the question remains: Was her look on theme?

Khosi Twala's leopard-inspired outfit fails to land

Khosi Ngema's legion of fans, the Khosi Reigns, were anxiously waiting for King Khosi to deliver, as she always does, but it seems like this year was a miss. While Khosi's outfit was on the theme, the execution needed a bit more effort, because in all fairness, the Big Brother Titans winner's look gave music festival chic, not the Durban July.

Makhadzi and Khosi Twala were among the celebrities whose Durban July outfits were criticised by fans.

Source: Instagram

