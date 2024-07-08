Makhadzi joined the roast when netizens questioned her look for the Durban July

The singer threw shade at her dress, saying it was not make sure despite attempts to console herself

Mzansi was in stitches at Khadzi's comments and admired her for being a good sport

Makhadzi and her followers criticised her Durban July outfit. Images: MakhadziSA

Source: Twitter

Not Makhadzi roasting her own look for the Durban July, chile!

Makhadzi critiques her Durban July look

Mzansi recently got a load of all the fashion hits and misses during the famous Durban July weekend.

While netizens critiqued their favourite stars' looks in the ride-the-wave theme, one star whose outfit was severely criticised was Makhadzi's.

The BET award-winning singer stepped out to Durban in a short, bat-wing blue dress with pearl detailing and accessories.

Although her makeup was beat to the Gods, netizens couldn't help but critique the padding in Khadzi's dress, and neither could she.

Taking to her Twitter (X) page, the Number 1 hitmaker shared a stunning photo posing in her dress, but had little to no good things to say about her look, saying it was not make sure:

"Beside the unbalanced curves, I see nothing wrong with this dress. But yona is not make sure shem. I tried to console myself but yooo, kunini ngithi yooo."

Mzansi reacts to Makhadzi's comments

Netizens were in stitches and attempted to console Khadzi while dragging her designer:

sliez0 praised Makhadzi:

"Self-awareness is very important, and I love that for you."

TheMoor_Za said:

"That face ate though, sis. Your face made up for whatever this dress is. ATE!"

WaNkwatisa joked:

"You’re too ahead of the haters. Laughing at yourself takes away their power, well done. But also, why are the curves not balanced?"

Fiireee__ trolled the singer's loan shark confession:

"And the fact that you might’ve gone to a mashonisa for this makes me angrier."

