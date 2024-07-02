Makhadzi revealed financial struggles despite her fame, admitting she had to borrow money to attend the BET Awards

BET Award-winning South African star Makhadzi has gotten candid about her financial struggles. The star opened up about her problems during an interview with MacG and Sol Phenduka on Podcast & Chill.

Makhadzi reveals that she is broke

Makhadzi may be globetrotting and rocking the latest designer brands, but she is broke. The star, who is among one of the most popular singers on the continent at the moment, said she even had to borrow money from a loan shark to attend the just ended BET Awards in the USA.

Speaking in a video shared on X by @ThisIsColbert, the Mjolo singer said she has been dealing with SARS, which has been a nightmare for her. Revealing the truth about her financial situation, Makhadzi said:

"I'm going through a lot; I had to borrow money from Mashonisa (loan shark) to come to the BET Awards."

Mzansi weighs in on Makhadzi's financial situation

Social media users did not hold back their thoughts on the situation. Many said the singer should stop flaunting lux vehicles and designer clothes if she is broke. Others called for compulsory tax education for artists and their managers to avoid the fallout from SARS.

@Tshegg_GP said:

"From her outfits and new house, I thought she could afford. She must blame her agent or accountant. It's like that all over the world, she must ask Toni Braxton."

@ymogwere commented:

"Guys, we can't carry on like this... it's high time that all artist managers must undergo training on how to comply with tax, aka SARS. We can't still be behaving like Mahlathini and Mahotela Queens "

@obi1canob added:

"SARS is not a nightmare. Pay them on time; don't wait until they come and ask for their money because by then, it is too late. You hardly hear of white artists and celebrities having issues with the taxman."

Makhadzi stuns with cute outfit in London

Briefly News previously reported that Makhadzi is slowly becoming a fashion icon. The star has been serving looks, and fans are impressed with her stylist.

We all know Makhadzi is now an international girlie. The singer has been globetrotting, performing in countries like Canada and the USA. She has also performed in African countries like Zimbabwe, Botswana and Mozambique.

