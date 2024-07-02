A lady took to social media to appreciate a gentleman who gave her R30K to further her studies

The video gained a massive attraction, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments

The stunner's story touched netizens as they rushed to the comments section to express gratitude towards the guy for his good deeds

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

One woman in Mzansi was feeling so grateful that she took to social media to thank a man who had blessed her big time.

A young lady thanked a man for changing her life after giving her a R30K tip. Image: @ngobamakhosimcusi

Source: TikTok

Woman got R30k tip in 2016 working as a waitress to further her studies

A footage shared by @ngobamakhosimcusi on the video platform shows an image of a young lady and a man. The woman said in her caption while she shared those photos that the gentleman in the image came through for her in a huge way.

The stunner revealed that the man tipped her R30K back in 2016 to go and further her studies. She also went on to say that the guy said she was "too young for the night club" and that she should go back to school, to which she listened and went back right away.

Years later, she graduated and bagged her degree.

The clip clocked over 981K views, along with thousands of likes and comments on TikTok, leaving many people with fuzzy feelings.

Take a look at the video.

Netizens are in awe of the lady's story

The hun's tale moved many as they flooded the comments section to praise the gentleman for his grand gesture towards the young woman.

Lebo Lesh Mfolo said:

"King Dube, if we had more like you, the world would be a better place God bless you, brother."

Preacher's Kid expressed:

"We need people like him for the world to change and be a better place, we salute you, King Dube may God elevate you, Sir."

Lani Ka-Hlase wrote:

"Now this is what a Blesser is..Blessings."

Nos shared:

"Being a waitress also brought me the same blessing in 2017. Today, I have a career today."

Jack of all commented:

"Thats a real blesser....not ba di champopo le di Gucci."

Woman thanks uneducated aunty for selfless support with R1000 for studies

Briefly News previously reported that one young woman entertained South Africans after expressing gratitude to her dear aunty for her selfless act.

A Mzansi lady was so grateful for the financial support her aunty offered her that she took to social media to gush about it. The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @kwenziemthalane, shared a clip on the video platform showing her place of study.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News