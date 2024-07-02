A young lady took to social media to flex her beautiful and clean apartment, which amazed many

One woman beamed with pride as she unveiled her gorgeous apartment in a TikTok video, leaving many people in awe.

A lady showed off her stunning R3K apartment rental in a TikTok video. Image: @yonela_beja.

Woman flexes apartment rents for R3k

A stunner who goes by the TikTok handle @yonela_beja can be seen in the mall with many items she purchased for her house.

The young lady then went on to showcase her stunning living space, which she calls home, and how she placed everything all together. @yonela_beja's house was neat and well-organised. While taking to her TikTok caption, she said the following:

"It has been two months since I moved in here lapho ndiyaqala uzihlalela in my entire life. When I moved in, there was absolutely nothing, and I had to buy everything. Yes, it's not much, but I'm grateful."

The clip grabbed netizens' attention, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Social media users are in awe of the woman's home

Many people rushed to the comments to gush over her stunning living space, while some asked her to plug them on homeware items.

Zethuthungani said:

"Nice place, sister, please plug me one cupboard. Thank you."

Asandemalinga added:

"Please plug were you bought your couch. Thank you."

To which the lady responded by saying:

"I got it from Takealot sis."

Wam wrote:

"Congratulations sthandwa."

Miss.Disho expressed:

"So happy for you sana."

