A woman took to social media to showcase her stunning home, which left peeps envious while others asked the young hun to plug them on homeware items.

Woman shows off luxury home

The footage posted by @lethukuthulanothandohla0 on TikTok shows the breathtaking lounge area, which was decorated in black and white interior designs. She had stunning grey couches in her living room with black pillows. She had black and white carpet on the floor, black limp, a black table and a beautiful art portrait on the wall.

As the clip progressed, she showed off the dining area and then unveiled her big-screen television on top of a black min TV stand.

Check out the stunner's impressive home below:

Peeps in awe of the woman's home

Many people rushed to the comments to gush over @lethukuthulanothandohla0's friend's house, while others sent her heartwarming messages and asked for some home item plug from the stunner.

Within said:

"Hey sis… Your house is beautiful and neat; please me with your Wall frames."

Lynette Smith wrote:

"Beautiful."

@Mona added:

"Beautiful home please don't allow shoes inside."

Laurica shared:

"Please come and re-decorate my home your home is absolutely beautiful."

Charmzz commented:

"Nice home, please plug with Tv stand."

