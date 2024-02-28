A stunning lady took to Twitter and shared a picture of her apartment without any types of fancy furniture

The stunner is starting her life fresh and hopes to have her living space filled with every decoration

The social media users reacted to her photo, with many feeling inspired while others simply applauded her for being brave

Briefly News spoke to the young woman who shared insight on her move and her future aspirations

One woman took to her Twitter account and shared the humble beginnings of her new apartment. The lovely lady who goes by the name of It's Boitumelo on the social media platform posted an image of her home. Her living space only had a screen TV, coke and a burger, which she was eating.

It is clear that the space is for someone still trying to be independent, and netizens showed support for her place.

A proud lady showed off her humble apartment on Twitter. Image: @it's Boitumelo/Twitter and Tim kitchen/Getty Image

Source: UGC

Woman shares humble beginnings

It's Boitumelo opened up about her moving into her apartment while speaking to Briefly News, saying:

"So I live in this apartment in Virginia Free State I moved here three weeks back I started a new job two months back I am an HR intern I don't have much in my apartment, but I'll improve as time goes."

While speaking on the situation before she landed a job as a Human resources intern, It's Boitumelo said it was not easy as she "struggled" financially even to put food on the table. She also stated that being unemployed is "painful" while one has a qualification.

"I struggled to get a job for a while; my situation was so bad, there were days where I had no food at all, and It was so painful for me to be unemployed while I have qualifications."

The woman also stated that posting the image of her apartment touched many people as she gained a considerable following. The hardworking woman also revealed that she sees herself in the media space.

"Yes, I have quite a following, and I use my hardships and success to inspire my followers, lots of them love my content cause it's genuine and relatable. I see myself in the HR Space and being more successful, and I also have dreams of being in the media industry, but for now, my focus lies in HR."

Take a look at the image of the woman's house below:

People show kindness and love

Online users did not shy away from congratulating the young woman on her big girl move and encouraged her by sending heartwarming messages.

The genius said:

"You are doing well for yourself. Everybody starts from somewhere, and this start is just beautiful."

Lebohang encouraged her, saying:

"As long as u are in a safe apartment and sleep with a full belly. God be with you."

Sifiso Nkosi-Dube added:

"Step ny step... No pressure sisi... No pressure at all. Get an inflatable bed. You're good."

Afrobae wrote:

"Very fortunate sana 1 step at a time.. you will get there.. am looking at buying a shack and rent a space."

