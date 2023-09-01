A university student in KZN showed people what she saw after arriving on campus for a day of learning

The student filmed livestock that was freely roaming around at her university, and many thought it was hilarious

Online users were thoroughly amused by the video showing the funny sighting while she attended lectures

A video of random livestock that was spotted left many in stitches. People could not stop laughing after seeing a woman run into an animal at her university.

A TikTok video shows a cow at a university campus, and one young lady says she got chased. Image: @sthandwasenkhosi

The video had netizens laughing and received over 33 000 likes. Online peeps also left hilarious comments.

Woman in KZN scared of cow at university

A student in KZN @sthandwasenkhosi showed people that they have livestock on campus. In the video, she was complaining about being chased by a cow.

Watch the funny clip below:

SA jokes about cow at university

People thought the video of the random cow was hilarious. Many were amused that she was scared of livestock.

Others added jokes, with many fantasising about eating it. Read the comments below:

Enhle said:

"My fear of cows. I would never attend."

Mandisa_gumede26 wrote:

"Agriculture is having practicals today."

SIPHESIHLE added:

"isishebo leso senyanga yonke. (Relish for the whole year)."

Hulisani_470NM of Torque commented:

"Someone's lobola decided to show up on campus. Who's the lucky lady?"

User3426074351810 remarked:

"Zimbabwe doesn't have cows on campus."

