A sister showed people how her brother continues to charge his phone despite having a problem with the charger

The video was hilarious because the young man was jumping through hoops trying to get a charger to work

Many people found his desperation entertaining, as they could relate to it after trying to fix damaged cords

One woman's brother had the internet laughing with his broken charger. The guy was not ready to give it up, so he used other tools to get it to work.

A TikTok Video showed a man using a brick to fix his phone charger. Image: @masiloayanda

Source: TikTok

The video of what he did to get the phone to charge got thousands of likes. Many people thought it was hilarious to watch his determination.

Man finds way to make damaged charger work in TikTok video

This TikTok creator's brother made it his mission to make his broken charger work. In the video by @masiloayanda, he found a way by placing a large brick so that the charger does its job. Watch the clip below:

South Africans in tears over man's unlikely but creative charger fix

Netizens love to see funny and relatable videos. This one was funny as other people said they have been in the same situation. Peeps commented, describing how they also endured damaged phone charger cords. Read some funny comments below:

user9270530463083 commented:

"If there's a will there's a way."

Kelebogile could relate:

"Me rn with my iPhone charger."

Nomi laughed:

"We all went through this."

nomakhosi kambule joked:

"By fire by force."

Lwazi added:

"I've been here."

Source: Briefly News