A young lady caught her mother snoring and decided to make a funny TikTok out of it

TikTok user @_miss.lyza used a funny filter and danced to her mom’s natural beat

Mzansi was defeated by the funny clip; many people couldn’t believe how brave the girl was

Let’s hope her mom doesn’t see this! A young woman filmed a funny video of her dancing to her mother’s loud snoring, and it has gone viral.

TikTok user @_miss.lyza was up late thanks to her mother’s snoring, so she entertained herself by dancing to the natural beat. TikTok / @_miss.lyza

Snoring can be one of the most annoying things, especially if you are a light sleeper. This babe found humour in a difficult situation.

TikTok video shows a girl dancing to her mother snoring

TikTok user @_miss.lyza was up late thanks to her mother’s snoring, so she entertained herself by dancing to the natural beat. Using a funny filter, she recorded her antic and shared it on TikTok.

The video has gotten over 927k views! Take a look:

South African peeps laugh at the funny video, praying the mom doesn’t see it

People could not get over how funny this clip is. Some shared their snoring stories while others prayed for the child’s safety if her mom sees this, lol.

Read some of the comments:

Hlonela Ncamisa said:

“ I can't stop laughing.”

Vanessa Mashele said:

“No, because I have a roommate who does this.”

Ambesiwe Ngxata said:

“No, you didn't ”

Ramonda_05 said:

“Not me watching this video with the same gown on”

Kardymaj said:

“Your children would do this to you too lol ”

Adorable baby gets fright when hearing father snoring, cute viral video has social media users laughing

In related news, Briefly News reported that when babies get a fright it is the cutest thing! One mother caught her tiny daughter tripping out when her father started snoring loudly, and it is just the sweetest thing.

Shame parents really do find joy in making babies do things like eating lemons to see their cute reactions and social media users love it too.

TikTok users Milton & Destinee shared a clip of their daughter clinging to the sheets when dad started snoring like a wild animal hunting its prey. Lol, the sweet babe almost fell off of the bed.

