A video of a child drinking a suspicious concoction has been doing the rounds on social media

The funny clip, shows the child's mother preparing spinach water for the little girl who wanted juice

The child's reaction was priceless, leaving many netizens amused by the slick African parent's antics

Children will always try their luck when it comes to getting what they want even when they're not supposed to. One slick momma tricked her sick little one into drinking spinach water instead of juice.

One mother gave her child a surprise drink after asking for some juice. Image: @cal.mi_ck/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A video posted by TikTok user @cal.mi_ck shows a woman collecting a jug of water from a pot of boiled spinach and decanting it into a juice box before giving it to her child to drink.

The curious child proceeds to drink the concoction and displays a shocked reaction to the taste as she continues to drink reluctantly. Unsatisfied with the drink, the child soon pushes the juice box away with a disgusted look on her face.

The funny video was captioned:

"When your mom is your biological mother."

According to Healthline, spinach juice is linked to many impressive health benefits. It is a true nutritional powerhouse, as it’s rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

So this smart momma was helping her little one rather than just playing a sneaky prank on her, LOL.

Netizens react with banter at spinach juice prank

Parents tend to pull funny tricks on their little ones for fun, to teach them a lesson or try to avoid some kind of trouble. Social media users couldn't help but laugh at the video in question and shared how such stunts have led to them having trust issues with their parents.

Emmanuela Ezekwemba wrote:

"How my trust issues started."

annelayuk replied:

"She doesn't understand this particular taste."

koraman commented:

"No one is talking about the timing of the music and the shock."

keltovconversations responded:

"The betrayal ."

Mama pride ❤️ wrote:

"I'm shocked myself ."

➪ ✭✰ commented:

"I definitely have to come back and watch this again."

Shu gar love said:

"The bombastic side eye."

Selah! reacted:

"How I started not judging books by their covers ."

Nancy Wai said:

"They will never ask for mommy's drinks again."

Mas Diamond335 commented:

"Real African mother ☺️☺️☺️☺️."

