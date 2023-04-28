One TikTokker made content using her mother as a victim of a prank that the mom never saw coming

The video of the mother and daughter was a viral hit as they had people laughing at their interaction

Netizens on TikTok were in tears as they saw how well the prank worked on the mom who got stressed out

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A TikTok creator made a trending videp out of her mother. The lady put on a show to convince her mom to help her with neck pain, but it was all a setup.

A TikTok creator played a trick on her mom and pretended to have a sore neck that eventually "broke". Image: @boitzzz0

Source: TikTok

People flooded the comments to express how amused they were. The clip got thousands of likes and got lots of attention.

Broken neck TikTok prank works on South African mom

A video on TikTok by @boitzzz0 is of her playing a prank on her mother. In the clip, she pretended to have a neck pain and asked her mom for help.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

When the mom touched her neck, she broke a piece of spaghetti that was in her mouth. As the daughter's "neck snapped" the mom screamed in horror. Watch the video below:

TikTok users love creator's trick on mom

Online users enjoy a good prank. The TikTok was a hit, and people could not get over how much the mom panicked.

user8329874648 commented:

"Her reaction is dusting me."

every commented:

"This is so funny."

S1ut4Bo¡tY commented:

"BYEEEE, her reaction is dusting me."

isuperstarr commented:

"You should’ve carried on, she almost called 911."

user519765682332 commented:

"I did this to my mom last year and she cried."

Briefly News previously reported that one brave comedian landed in trouble when she got into a taxi and pulled a prank. People were in stitches as she pretended to speak to her lover on the phone as passengers in the minibus listened.

Pranks are often a hit with peeps, and the woman's joke thoroughly amused netizens. People could not believe how concerned the ladies in the video were. Online users threw shade at the women's reaction to the prank.

Pranks are often a hit with peeps, and the woman's joke thoroughly amused netizens. People could not believe how concerned the ladies in the video were. Online users threw shade at the women's reaction to the prank.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News