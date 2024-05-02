Somizi Mhlongo's ex-husband, Mohale Motaung, recently showed off his cute dog

The social media influencer two pictures of himself and his cute dog on his Twitter (X) page

Some of his fans and followers on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to the pictures

Mohale Motaung shared pictures of himself and his dog. Image: @mohale_77

The South African social media personality Mohale Motaung recently shook social media with the latest cute pictures he shared of himself and his cute buddy.

Mohale Motaung shows off his cute little dog

Somizi Mhlongo's ex-husband Mohale Motaung is trending on social media again after he reportedly shut down his popular business Fusion Cocktail Lounge in Melville, Johannesburg, just one year after it opened its doors.

Recently, the former MTV Shuga Down South actor posted two pictures where he was posing with his cute little pet on his Twitter (X) page and captioned it with a heart and dog emoji.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Mohale's pictures

Shortly after Mohale shared the pictures, some of his fans and followers reacted to the photos he posted on social media. See some of the responses below:

@M_Ngcofe wrote:

"This kind is loyal."

@FKZOR said:

"You make me wanna take pictures every day."

@mohale_motaung responded:

"I’m a changed man - I love dogs now."

@1966x74 shared:

"Spotty is doing just fine."

@Ron_YNWA replied:

"Bophelo neh."

Musa Khawula claims Mohale scammed Somizi with marriage

In a previous report, Briefly News reported that Musa Khawula had shown Mohale Motaung flames in the latest episode of his YouTube show called The Pope of Pop Culture. The blogger accused Mohale of trying to scam his ex-husband, Somizi Mhlongo, with a fake marriage.

In a video shared by @ThisIsColbert on his Twitter (X) page, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula tore Mohale Motaung apart, claiming he had downgraded from his lavish lifestyle, which the flamboyant media personality and reality TV star Somizi Mhlongo allegedly funded while they were still together. Khawula added that Motaung now lives in a shady apartment and is broke.

