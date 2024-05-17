Our girl, Tyla, bagged four nominations at the BET Awards, including a nod in the Best New Artist category

The singer is one of the stars with the most nominations as well as the only African artist with that many

Mzansi showed love to Tyla, while some netizens continued to blast the "industry plant" claims

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Tyla received four nominations at the upcoming BET Awards. Images: tyla

Source: Instagram

Tyla is representing South Africa in a major way after bagging multiple nominations at the upcoming BET Awards. The Grammy Award-winner received four nominations and tied with Beyoncé and Doja Cat - you go, girl!

Tyla bags BET Awards nominations

Our girl, Tyla, has been having a fantastic run in her career, and there's absolutely no stopping her shine - not the haters and definitely not the "industry plant" allegations.

Having blasted through the international market with her hit song, Water, the singer has been blazing the trails and became a household name practically overnight.

With a tour in the cards, and her debut album topping charts, the Truth or Dare hitmaker bagged multiple nominations at the upcoming BET Awards.

With four nominations to her name, Tyla is the only African act with that many nods, tied with 21 Savage, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, and Usher.

Tyla received nominations for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Best New Artist, Viewer’s Choice Award, as well as Best International Act, where Focalistic also received a nod.

Mzansi reacts to Tyla's BET Awards nominations

Fans raved over Tyla's huge recognition and rubbed it all over the naysayers' faces:

Trish_Angelique congratulated Tyla:

"Congratulations, Tyla!"

LilonaKlaas said:

"They can keep at least one, chile, the allegations after her wins? Whew!"

TaylorQueenMada posted:

"Oh, here come the industry plant allegations because she's about to bag at least two or more!"

Meanwhile, some netizens are convinced that Tyla is an industry plant and is going to win regardless of whether she deserves the awards or not:

Cliff_Mampz said:

"This is wild cos most artists were only nominated in the international categories."

Kearabile_ was convinced:

"MacG was right."

MikeZA__ wrote:

"Even a blind person can see that she is an industry plant because there's no way."

Makhadzi bags BET Awards nomination

More on the BET Awards, Briefly News shared online reactions to Makhadzi bagging a nomination at the prestigious ceremony.

Her big break ignited cheer among fans who were convinced that the Limpopo superstar would bring the award home.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News