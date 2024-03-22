Tyla's Water Remix music video with Travis Scott is inching to two million views in just three days since its debut

This is as the singer celebrates the official release of her debut self-titled album

Fans showed love to the duo for an amazing track while stunned by Travis Scott busting a move in the music video

Tyla's music video for 'Water Remix' with Travis Scott is fast approaching two million views in just three days. Image: Presley Ann/Getty Images for GQ

Source: Getty Images

Tyla's controversial remix for her hit song, Water, seems to have aged well as the music video is already in the millions. The Travis Scott-assisted jam has garnered just over 1.8 million views and is fast approaching two million in less than a week.

Tyla's Water Remix video approaches two million views

Our girl Tyla is celebrating the release of her long-awaited self-titled album, as well as the success she has seen in the past year.

Since the boom of her hit song, Water, the Johannesburg singer became a globe-trotter and Grammy Award-winner.

Building from the success of her hit song, the PoPiano maestro finally gave the song's remix with Travis Scott a visual treatment and peaked at over a million views since its release on 19 March 2024.

The track currently sits on over 1.8 million YouTube views, while the track was streamed just over 39 million times on Spotify.

The song is Tyla's third most streamed track on the platform, following Truth or Dare at 43.9 million and Water with over 492 million plays.

Briefly News reported that despite her success, some netizens claimed that many of Tyla's streams had been bought.

Fans react to Water Remix music video

Tygers are raving about the Water Remix music video, with some entertained by Travis Scott's dancing:

DJBOATGLOBAL said:

"Two of my favourites in one song. From SA to H-Town!"

kelebogilerita3763 was entertained:

"Travis is sure enjoying himself! Look at those sick moves!"

Kim_Needs_You wrote:

"I think this is the most I’ve seen Travis Scott dance, lol, shake it, bra. Love this song and Tyla."

charlenejemicia783 was impressed:

"Not Travis bussing moves. Okay, we see you!"

amazingzebra9971 was captivated:

"She's literally so unbelievably stunning."

nasimaleem posted:

"Tyla really ain’t letting us forget about her. She said she’s here, and she’s here to stay."

Tyla's new album receives lukewarm response

In more Tyla updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the singer's long-awaited album, which arrived on 22 March 2024.

Despite the long wait and anticipation, it appears that the project fell flat and isn't everyone's cup of tea.

