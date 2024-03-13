Tyla's international success continues despite reports of her cancelling a tour due to alleged low ticket sales, with over 600 million streams on Spotify

Her hit single Water led to a Grammy win and a remix with Travis Scott and has continued to grow big on streaming platforms

Social media reactions are mixed, with some questioning the legitimacy of her streams while others applaud her rapid rise in the industry

Tyla is still making global waves despite the reports that she recently cancelled her international tour due to low ticket sales. The star allegedly racked in 600 million streams on the streaming giant Spotify.

Tyla has surpassed 600 Million Spotify streams. Image: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images and Taylor Hill/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Tyla hits big numbers on Spotify

Tyla became an overnight international sensation thanks to her hit single Water that landed her a Grammy Award and even a remix with Travis Scott. The Johannesburg-born singer seems to be going up and not stopping.

According to a recent post by MDN News, Tyla surpassed 600 million Spotify streams after racking in 100 million more streams. The post read:

"Tyla has now surpassed 600 MILLION Total Spotify streams as an artist, racking up an additional 100+ million streams in 1 month."

Mzansi shares mixed reactions about Tyla's success

It looks like social media users have different opinions about Tyla's success. Some accused the star of buying the streams while others commended her for how fast she is rising in the industry.

@SchoolsinNaija said:

"Her level of success just within a year since coming to limelight has been mind-blowing."

@EMKEM_Mike commented:

"She's making money with one song and we love it for her."

@Davidzaga_ added:

"60% of those streams are bought!"

@Dingswayo_N commented:

"The girl is moving so fast in the success lane."

@RamukhubaLondy said:

"One hit wonder, soon will dry out, tours has been cancelled out there."

