Pop amapiano star Tyla announced the cancellation of her world tour on social media

The Water hitmaker shared a letter and explained that she had cancelled her world tour due to a severe injury on her Instagram page

Many fans and followers had mixed reactions to her reasoning for cancelling the tour

Tyla has cancelled her upcoming world tour. Image: @tyla

Source: Twitter

The Grammy award-winning artist Tyla recently made a heartbreaking announcement regarding her world tour on her social media pages.

Tyla cancels her world tour

Social media has been buzzing with questions as the 22-year-old made a shocking statement to her fans recently about her tour. This was after the star trended once again on social media after Americans reignited the debate about her racial identity.

Tyla shared a statement on her Instagram page about her cancelling her world tour due to an injury. The star stated that she was forced to cancel as if she didn't, she would've put her health and life in danger. She captioned the statement:

"Y’all still gonna see me around Tygers so don’t worry too much…just know when I’m back to performing pain free, I’m gonna be even more of a problem. It’s hard having to turn down opportunities you’ve been waiting your whole life for but God has his plan."

See the post below:

The news and gossip page MDNews also reshared the statement on their Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Tyla cancel her world tour due to a worsening injury."

See the post below:

Netizens have mixed reactions

After the star shared the statement, many social media users had mixed reactions to it:

@aey_dear wrote:

"Wishe her speedy recovery."

@AHT_YssY asked:

"How were the ticket sales though?"

@Davidzaga_ said:

"They realised the world tour is not profitable, fake knee injury."

@Sodgen5291 responded:

"It’s a lie … people are not buying the tickets and she’s hiding behind injury."

@lennymdu said:

"She watered to much."

nandi_madida commented:

"We love you! Get better! Your health is more important. God wants you to soar even higher when you’re healed superstar."

adult_traffic_ mentioned:

"Your management need to change, thinking you can run a tour based on just one song. That crazy maybe start off with club tours first or joining Chris brown on his tour. Best of luck tho."

uyandam replied:

"We will keep you in our prayers Star Girl."

Tyla lives it up in Thailand

Recently, Briefly News reported that Water hitmaker Tyla took to social media to show people her travels. The young musician from Johannesburg rose to fame after her song went viral on TikTok.

Tyla showed people that she had a moment to relax. The musician recently achieved over 100 million YouTube views on her song Water.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News