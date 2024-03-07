Water hitmaker Tyla cancelled her international tour and festival performances due to an injury

The SA-born artist was set to embark on a two-continent tour, starting in Europe and then North America

Tyla expresses heartbreak over the cancellation, citing concerns for her long-term health and safety

Tyla posted a heartbreaking announcement about her international tour and health. Image: @tyla

Source: Instagram

Grammy-winning artist Tyla has cancelled all her international tour dates and festival performances due to an aggravated injury.

Tyla makes a disappointing announcement

The star was gearing up for an extensive tour across Europe and North America, with fans eagerly anticipating her live performances. In a heartfelt message to her fans, Tyla expressed her sadness over cancelling the tour.

“I am absolutely heartbroken to have to say this but as of right now I won’t be able to proceed with the tour."

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Tyla prioritises health

She revealed that she had been silently suffering from an injury for the past year, which has unfortunately worsened over time.

Despite consulting with medical professionals, Tyla concluded that continuing the tour would risk her long-term health and safety.

See the post below:

Outpouring of support

Fans rallied around Tyla, sending her messages of love and support during this challenging time. Many emphasised the importance of prioritising her health and applauded her for making the difficult decision.

See some comments below:

@nandi_madida said:

"We love you! Get better! Your health is more important. God wants you to soar even higher when you’re healed, superstar. ❤️"

@uncle.vinny wrote:

"Get well soon sis. ❤"

@eyeattracti0n mentioned:

"Health is wealth, get the rest you need for your recovery. We're with you."

@zaralarsson posted:

"You'll come back even bigger and better! Get well. ❤️‍"

@monetmcmichael commented:

"Sending love Tyla! Health is wealth. ✨"

@cooper_pabi added:

"Get well soon.❤"

Tyla lives it up in Thailand

Recently, Briefly News reported that Water hitmaker Tyla took to social media to show people her travels. The young musician from Johannesburg rose to fame after her song went viral on TikTok.

Tyla showed people that she had a moment to relax. The musician recently achieved over 100 million YouTube views on her song Water.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News