A young South African woman took to social media to share a post revealing a hard decision she had to make

In her TikTok post, Zandile Sholoko opened up about leaving her job as her mental health is very important to her

Her post was met with encouraging words from netizens who were proud of Zandile for putting herself before an income

One Mzansi woman took the bold step of prioritising her mental health by leaving her job.

Woman chooses peace over job

A TikTok video shared by Zandile Sholoko (@zandi_kgosatsana) shows her at the beginning of typing her resignation letter before showing a montage of clips of her at her workplace dressed in a formal-casual manner.

In her post, Zandile indicated that her peace is of great importance to her and she is hopeful that God will help redirect her career path.

"Peace over everything, God will make a plan," the post was captioned.

The process of leaving a workplace or job that no longer serves you can be a transformative decision that leads to personal and professional growth, improves well-being and opens doors to new opportunities.

According to Indeed, when you leave a toxic job, the next steps can seem overwhelming. By taking time to process what happened and move forward thoughtfully, you can transform that experience into expertise about healthy work environments. This new knowledge helps you start your job search and begin your next position with a fresh perspective.

Mzansi shares positive words

Netizens flooded the post with heartfelt comments, commending Zandile on choosing herself and giving her hope for the future.

Sibusiso xabangela replied:

"All the best."

N O N D U M I S O replied:

"And He'll do it sis, trust in him. I did the same, He showed up 4 months later."

UnahJij commented:

"God will sure provide something worth waking up for."

Mthobisi CELE said:

"I am glad you chose yourself ❤️ Kukhanye."

hopemvimbi commented:

"For you, He will definitely work out a plan fast ❤️"

Tsentle replied:

"I am so proud of you for choosing yourself."

