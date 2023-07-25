A woman shared her journey of booking herself into a mental hospital to seek help and healing for her mental health

With raw honesty, the young lady opened up about her challenges as an individual who is grieving

Netizens applauded her for inspiring others to prioritise their well-being and show that seeking help shows strength and resilience

Young woman prioritises her mental health and inspires others to take of themselves. Images:@ just_mow/TikTok

A courageous woman opened up about her journey of booking herself into a mental hospital to seek help for her mental health struggles.

Woman's brave journey of checking herself into a mental hospital shared in TikTok video

TikTok user @just_mow shared her challenges, triumphs, and the importance of seeking support. The video showcases the woman's determination to break the stigma surrounding mental health issues and highlights the significance of seeking professional help. Her vulnerability has touched the hearts of many, sparking a wave of empathy and understanding among viewers.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi praise young woman for being so vunerable

In response, Mzansi, has come together to shower her with support and encouragement. Hundreds of comments poured in, praising her bravery and offering words of solace to let her know that she is not alone in her journey.

As the video continues to resonate with viewers, many shared their thoughts:

@shanicefillies commented:

"They should put more light in that place like light colours so it doesn't look so depressing."

@Meghan said:

"There is no shame in seeking help. God knows we all are suffering and in pain. God will lift you up! He is powerful and almighty."

@Steph commented:

"Honestly it really helps, you will be able to deal with more stuff... your mind will slowly heal."

@Devan said:

"You find the coolest people in places like that."

@Kgahlisho commented:

"Road to recovery here we come."

@celestprincewill said:

"We all are fighting this demon hugs to you ...everything will be ok."

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a mental health activist and laid it bare for viewers and showed what a depressive episode looks like.

The 29-year-old encouraged others not to be so hard on themselves and that it was okay not to be okay.

She encouraged others to put their mental health and wellness first.

