Siya Kolisi took part in a dance challenge with his family, and the sweet moment delighted many

The Springboks captain went viral after a video featuring his children and siblings got Mzanis's attention

Online users were thoroughly amused after seeing their dance to take part in a viral TikTok trend

Sya Kolsisi had a wholesome moment with his children. The star rugby player got thousands of views over a video featuring his daughter Keziah Kolisi and the rest of his family.

Siya Kolisi and his siblings did a dad with Keziah Kolisi dance, and the TikTok video entertained many. Image @liphemomadlingoz

Source: TikTok

Netizens left hilarious comments about Siya's dancing. The video of the challenge got over 30k likes, and many were gushing.

Siya Kolisi does TikTok dance trend

A TikTok video by @liphelomadlingoz shows Siya doing the wiggle challenge with his brother. In the next shot of the clip, Keziah, we did the next part of the dance with Siya's sister, Linphelo.

Watch the video:

Springboks captain's family moment goes viral

The sight of Siya and his family warmed online users' hearts. People commented on the video, discussing who did the dance challenge the best.

Mystery Drawer was amazed:

"He has children? I did not know Siya Kolisi had children."

Nicole joked:

I bet Siya counted “1,2,1,2” before that beat dropped."

segoo.s agreed:

"uSiya was definitely counting in his head."

dee444_4 added:

"Not Siya fighting for his life."

admonteen said:

"The girls ate!"

adambrohan8 gushed:

"Siya has some drip."

Rachel emotional over Siya's success

A TikTok video of Siya'a's wife after the Bokke won went viral. Many were touched by the moment.

Siya Kolisi and Rachel's hilarious dance video warms hearts

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi is loving Siya Kolisi's hilarious dance video where he teaches his wife Rachel how to dance. The Springboks captain has every right to be busting a move after his team beat the All Blacks at the Rugby World Cup final.

The video was shared by Black Coffee, who took the time to congratulate Siya and the Boks on making history and uniting the nation.

If one thing is for certain in the Kolisi household, it's that you can expect to see Siya and his wife Rachel busting a move.

