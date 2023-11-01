South Africa is beaming with pride after the Springboks beat New Zealand at the Rugby World Cup on 28 October 2023

Siya Kolisi took the time to celebrate the victory with his wife Rachel as they danced in their house

The hilarious video warmed many hearts and made netizens chuckle over Rachel's two left feet as Siya casually flexed his moves

Siya Kolisi had Mzansi in stitches after he tried to teach his wife Rachel how to dance in a funny video. Images: siyakolisi

Mzansi is loving Siya Kolisi's hilarious dance video where he teaches his wife Rachel how to dance. The Springboks captain has every right to be busting a move after his team beat the All Blacks at the Rugby World Cup final.

The video was shared by Black Coffee, who took the time to congratulate Siya and the Boks on making history and uniting the nation.

Siya Kolisi dances with Rachel

If one thing is for certain in the Kolisi household, it's that you can expect to see Siya and his wife Rachel busting a move.

The couple is in a celebratory mood after the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup final a few days ago and finally got a chance to unwind and let loose at home.

Black Coffee congratulated the Boks on beating New Zealand and shared the hilarious video of Siya dancing with his adorable two-legged wife as she tried to imitate his moves:

"We are the Champions!!! Again! Well done to the most fighting, the most resilient team. You have once again inspired the nation."

Mzansi reacts to Siya and Rachel's video

Fans are in stitches watching Siya teach Rachel how to dance but the wholesome video made many people feel giddy.

Siya and the Boks arrived back home from Paris yesterday and received a hero's welcome at the OR Tambo International Airport.

natias26 said:

"Happiest man on earth. Siya Kolisi and his wife are a vibe, always!"

Mj_10111 joked:

"Siya has the kind of fun with Rachel that I like to have with a partner who cannot dance."

Simtho_nm fawned over the couple:

"You can just tell Siya and Rachel are best friends, they are so cute man!"

Mzansi imitates Siya Kolisi's dance

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to a group of students performing Siya Kolisi's celebratory dance before their exam.

The Springboks captain has been given the title of the country's head boy and is one of the most liked athletes and public figures, mostly due to his laid-back persona.

A dancer imitated the popular Kolisi celebratory dance on TikTok and received praise from netizens who were impressed with her slick moves.

