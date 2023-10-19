A talented dancer captured the essence of Siya Kolisi's celebratory dance, a symbol of hope and unity

South Africans quickly fell in love with this stunning tribute to the inspirational Springbok captain

The video spread across social media platforms brought people from all walks of life together to express their admiration and affection for the dance and its significance

One young dancer took South Africa by storm with a pitch-perfect rendition of Siya Kolisi's celebratory dance.

Lady rocks Siya's dance

The video has been trending on TikTok after user @nomvulakhuzwayo shared a video of her nailing the Springbok captain's dance moves. The talented dancer mastered his iconic celebratory moves in a heartwarming display of admiration for Siya Kolisi.

Kolisi's dance embodies more than victory; it encapsulates hope, unity, and determination. The response was amazing as the video made its rounds on social media. South Africans from all walks of life, captivated by the stunner's tribute, expressed their love and appreciation for the dance, the dancer, and the symbolism it represents.

SA applauds moves

The young dancer's homage to Siya Kolisi and the Springbok team embodies the spirit of triumph as they defend their title at the Rugby World Cup.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views on the young hun's version of Kolisi's dance:

Rachel Kolisi praises her husband Siya and Springboks after France's victory

The Springboks' outstanding performance on the field showcased their strength and determination to win again.

