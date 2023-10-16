In a thrilling Rugby World Cup match, the South African Springboks secured a quarter-final win over the host nation, France

After the nail-biting game, Rachel Kolisi, the wife of Siya Kolisi, shared a photo and expressed her gratitude

The Springboks' outstanding performance on the field showcased their strength and determination to win again

Rachel Kolisi shares a cute photo with her husband after an intense match played by the Springboks. Images: @Rachel Kolisi / @Bokrugby

Springboks charge into RWC semi-finals

This win secured the Boks' spot in the semi-finals, where they will face England. The game was full of excitement and showcased the Springboks' resilience, strong defence and excellent teamwork.

The Springboks' victory shattered France's dream of winning the World Cup on their home turf. It was a remarkable match filled with memorable plays and strong teamwork.

A heartwarming moment after the game was when Rachel Kolisi, the wife of Siya Kolisi, the Springboks' captain, celebrated the victory. In a post she shared on Instagram, she captioned the post saying, "Thank you, Jesus." Her expression of gratitude highlighted the importance of their faith and unity within the team.

SA celebrates Springbok win

Rugby fans worldwide celebrated the performance of the current Rugby World Cup holders. Now, people across the country are awaiting the upcoming semi-final showdown between the Springboks and England.

People flocked to Rachel's post to share their views and their beliefs:

@daneelsi shared:

"We as South Africans have a deep love for Jesus and that’s why we are so powerful."

@aboutmyglowup commented:

"A lot of prayers went up tonight for your hubby and the team. Amen."

@welliesfitness_ said:

"Yes!!! THANK YOU JESUS! I prayed non-stop during the last 20 minutes of that game! SO proud of our Springboks!"

@iamjeannied stated:

"Gosh, that was close! I couldn’t breathe at the end! See you at the final!"

@missmarthachi expressed:

"I was pacing up and down in the last five minutes, I breathed heavily when the final whistle blew. Never been on the edge like that before. Well done, Bokke."

@evarinebotha said:

"Thank you, Jesus."

