A video of a fan getting emotional at Kelvin Momo's show went viral, showing the fan holding onto Kelvin's hand while he performed

The fan's emotional reaction sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some poking fun and others praising Kelvin for his interaction with fans

Many applauded Kelvin for his ability to connect through music, citing the moment as a testament to music's healing power

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Kelvin Momo's diehard fan got emotional during one of the star's shows. A video circulating on social media shows the man holding onto the star's hand while he was playing.

A video of Kelvin Momo's fan getting emotional during his show goes viral on social media. Image: @kelvinmomo

Source: Instagram

Kelvin Momo's fan goes crazy during his set

Amapiano star Kelvin Momo is the star his fans think he is. The star recently trended on social media when one of his fans failed to contain his excitement during a show.

A video posted on the micro-blogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter by a user with the handle @_Mashudu_M shows the sweet moment. In the video, the fan held onto Kelvin's hand while he was performing. The post's caption read:

"Kelvin Momo is just too much ♥️"

Mzansi reacts to video of Kelvin Momo and his fan

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the viral video. Some made fun of how the man failed to contain his emotions during his favourite star's performance. Others praised Kelvin for how he interacts with his fans at shows.

@Sandie_deplayer said:

"Ubaba omuzi njalo loyo"

@Nkulunkulukazi wrote:

"Wenza kakhulu and I love it "

@DeeDunn_ commented:

"Kelvin Momo is so homey ❤️… I can’t explain it!"

@PostbyPeter added:

"This is really exceptional."

@jndube commented:

"I know that guy who's crying "

@theysaythankyou added:

"The embarrassment tomorrow when everyone is going to work."

@sheriff_lethabo said:

"The happiness on the guy's face mxm priceless, I mean this is the purpose of music to heal us from our troubles and he just did that."

Thandiswa Mazwai’s Sankofa album launch concert has SA raving

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Thandiswa Mazwai made many people happy with her latest live show for her upcoming album Sankofa. The afro pop star is sisters with Ntsiki Mazwai who opened for her at the special concert.

The show was to honour Thandiswa Mazwai's Sankofa and Zabalaza albums. Many netizens took to social media to rave about her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News