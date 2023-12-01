Joe Thomas is set to tour South Africa in April 2024, with confirmed concert dates in the North West, Gauteng, and Western Cape

Fans expressed mixed reactions on social media, with some eagerly anticipating the opportunity to be serenaded by the legendary artist

The tour includes performances at the Sun City Superbowl, Grand Arena in Cape Town, and SunBet Arena in Pretoria

Legendary singer and songwriter Joe Thomas is making his way to Mzansi again and fans have shared mixed reactions to the news. Some said they can't wait to be serenaded by his voice, others feel like he wants to resurrect his washed-up career.

American star Joe Thomas’ South African tour dates have been confirmed. Image: Matthew Eisman/Getty Images and Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Joe Thomas' SA concert's tour dates confirmed

South African old-school music lovers are in for a treat as renowned singer Joe Thomas is making a few stops in the country. The internationally acclaimed singer joins the likes of Boyz II Men, Westlife and Tamia who have performed in the country.

According to a post shared by the popular entertainment news commentator Phil Mphela, the If I Was Your Man singer will perform in the North West, Gauteng and Western Cape in April 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

The concert will kick off in the Sun City Superbowl on Saturday 27 April. The star has another show lined up on the following day at the Grand Arena, Grand West in Cape Town on Sunday 28 April and the last show at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria on Tuesday 30 April.

Joe Thomas' Mzansi tour sparks reactions

Social media users were seemingly divided following the reports. Some said they are attending the concert. Others noted that many international stars are coming to SA to revive their dead careers.

@iamdjmfundisi wrote:

"Another American with a stone-dead career trying to vusa it here in SA."

@JimmyJa75006676 commented:

"They only come here when they retired when he was hot he never wanted to come here they were touring Europe."

@bevguyapp added:

"You know they are no longer relevant internationally when they frequent South Africa "

@Funkylollipopz commented:

"All these old artist are milking their albums from 2000s in South Africa. It's the Nostalgia that gets us. That's why they sell out here."

Kendrick Lamar confirms Hey Neighbour festival

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that good news for Kendrick Lamar's fans as the Hey Neighbour festival is confirmed and back on the roll for South Africa on 9 December in Pretoria.

Taking the announcement poster to Twitter was user @Rxndai, who posted that for South Africa's partygoers, Hey Neighbour Pretoria will take place on 9 December 2023.

Source: Briefly News