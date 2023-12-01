Former Kaizer Chiefs player Willard Katsande is on the verge of losing his house

It is also said that the star's mansion will be faced with an auction due to unpaid levies

Social media users shared their opinions regarding Katsande being in danger of losing his home

Willard Katsande faces auction after he failed to pay levies. Image: @kingsalt31

Source: Instagram

Not so long ago, the retired Zimbabwean football player Williard Katsande entered the taxi business by showing off his fleet of taxis he finds himself trending about losing his property.

Katsande face auction over unpaid levies

The star, who previously wished happy birthday to his former Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter, finds himself in trouble after news of him on the verge of losing his house in Mzansi, which is worth R2 million.

According to City Press, the star is set to face an auction for his home all because of unpaid levies.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The publication further shared the news on their social media pages and said:

"ICYMI | Former soccer star Willard Katsande's R2 million mansion faces auction over unpaid levies."

See the post below:

Netizens respond to Katsande on the verge of losing his home

Shortly after the news was shared and circulated online, social media users shared their thoughts regarding this matter, with some saying that Soccer players never learn from their fellow colleagues' mistakes. See some of the comments below:

@language325 said:

"He came to South Africa for work. He retired and decided to continue staying here. The day he returns to Zimbabwe, he will have nothing left."

@DemetriadesKyri wrote:

"A mansion for R2 million? Really?"

@azileMzaza mentioned:

"Mansion that costs R2M??? Noooo"

@ramiluzo suggested:

"He must sell his clothes."

@MpotiDz said:

"Soccer players don't learn. This guy mara."

South African soccer players securing the bag

Briefly News recently rounded up a list of the wealthiest local footballers. Soccer stars are known to splurge on the finer things in life, and our local footballers are no different. Soccer stars have always been in high market demand throughout their career, and their excellent skills have earned them a lot of money. Besides being wealthy, their legacies on the field will stay alive for generations to come.

The publication also revealed fan reactions to Itumeleng Khune's training regimen for his final season with Kaizer Chiefs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News