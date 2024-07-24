Rulani Mokwena's technical team at Wydad Athletic Club has been unveiled ahead of the new season

The former Mamelodi Sundowns included four South African coaches in his technical crew at the Moroccan giants

Many netizens shared their thoughts on Mokwena's decision to include his countrymen in his crew at Wydad

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has announced the technical team he will work with at his new club, Wydad Athletic Club, this season.

The South African tactician moved to the Moroccan club after parting ways with Masandawana at the end of the 2023-24 season.

The 37-year-old has officially begun working as Wydad's new coach and has had his first training session at the club.

Rulani Mokwena has named four South African coaches in his technical team at his new club, Wydad AC. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

Mokwena names 4 South Africans in his technical team

According to iDiskiTimes, Mokwena included two former technical members at Mamelodi Sundowns and two South African coaches on his team in Wydad.

Former Sundowns analyst Sibusiso Makitla and fitness trainer Sibusiso Mahlangu moved to Morocco to join the South African coach.

Alan Freese took up the technical director role at the club, while Sinethemba Badela completed the list as an assistant coach.

Fans react as Mokwena names his technical team

PostiveImpact89 wrote:

"I wish them all the best. His success there would be great for couches in the country."

LuzukoDlabazana said:

"While working with familiar soldiers makes the job easier you can easily build a barrier with existing locals. I think he should blend his technical team with locals. Choose brilliant but overlooked guys."

A_Future_Starz commented:

"We wish R Mokwena and his team all the best. Different challenge we trust your team will excel. NO fear, Football is Football, it's just different level👌"

MfanuyedwaS shared:

"Good luck Gents and Make us Proud there."

LuticMolo said:

"Represent us well in Morocco. One of the best our country has produced 🙌🏾"

Tebogo22539250 replied:

"Moving from DDC/ABC Motsepe team to Botola league is a big step for both Freeze and Badela."

