Khuliso Mudau has been told to turn down approach from Rulani Mokwena's new club Wydad Athletic Club

The South African international is linked with a move to other clubs in the European League

The Mamelodi Sundowns star is one of the best defenders in the Premier Soccer League and Africa

Mamelodi Sundowns star Khuliso Mudau have been told to reject the chance to join Rulani Mokwena at Wydad Athletic Club amid links from the Moroccan giants.

The South African International played under Mokwena during his time with the Brazilians, and the new Wydad coach is interested in continuing working with the defender.

Mudau is rated as one of the best defenders in Africa and has also been linked with English clubs and teams in France and Belgium.

Mamelodi Sundowns star Khuliso Mudau has been advised to turn down the chance to join Rulani Mokwena at Wydad Athletic Club this summer. Photo: Visionhaus.

Mudau told to reject Mokwena's Wydad

In an interview with Soccer Laduma, Bennett Mnguni advised Mudau to turn down the chance to play under Mokwena at Wydad AC and focus on interest from English teams.

"Khuliso (Mudau) is a quality player. I don't think he should go to Morocco. His first choice should be England. He deserves to play there with his quality," the former Mamelodi Sundowns star said.

Before relegating to the Championship, Burnley showed interest in signing the Bafana Bafana right back from Sundowns, with French Ligue 1 side RC Lens and Belgian club K.R.C. Genk also showing interest, according to Goal.

Mnguni believes Mudau should prioritise a move to England before considering interest from France, as he could have a chance to play in the UEFA Champions League or Europa League.

"It's good that he has interest all over, but England should come first. Then maybe France as well. The league there is also on a higher level," he added.

"In England, he also has the chance to play in the UEFA Champions League or the Europa League. The same can happen in France. So, let him go to Europe."

Mokwena already feeling the love at Wydad

Briefly News earlier reported that Mokwena said he had already received love from Wydad before joining the club as its new manager.

After Wydad announced his arrival, he said he followed some advice from a "wise guy" before agreeing to a three-year deal with the Moroccan giants.

