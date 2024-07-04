Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane said Mamelodi Sundowns will not think twice about firing you while the order could come from anyone

Mosimane's comments came from an old interview where he discussed the situation at the PSL champions, which is in the spotlight after Rhulani Mokwena's dismissal from the club

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Sundowns could be facing their downfall due to their decision to dismiss coach Mokwena

Pitso Mosimane said the staff at Mamelodi Sundowns are quick to pull the trigger on their coaches in an old video circulating after Rhulani Mokwena's dismissal.

The decorated coach's words inadvertently explained the situation, leading to Rhulani Mokwena's heartfelt farewell to the club.

Pitso Mosimane said anybody can fire you at Mamelodi Sundowns

Mosiamane speaks about the situation at Sundowns in the video below:

According to the video circulating on social media, Mosimane, a previous target for Kaizer Chiefs, said the Sundowns management can quickly decide somebody's fate.

Mosimane said:

"Senior staff members will fire you, yes we will fire you. A junior staff member that I do not even know what is his job, yes."

Fans question Sundowns

Local football fans took to social media to say Sundowns need better management as their current attitude towards coaches could cost them dearly next season.

SmartVel criticised Sundowns:

"Sundowns is being run like a spaza shop."

Moktel said Sundowns proved Pitso right:

"And they did it to Rhulani."

Sanele asked a question:

"Ya ne. Really, what's happening at Sundowns?"

Leadership says Sundowns is playing with fire:

"If they treat people like that, they're provoking us football fans."

VICTIM thinks Sundowns are falling:

"So this is the fall for Masandawana."

Pitso Mosimane suffered relegation for the first time

As Briefly News reported, Pitso Mosimane suffered relegation for the first time in his decorated career after Abha FC failed to maintain their status in the Saudi Pro League.

Abha lost 2-1 on the season's final day to Al Hazm, which confirmed their relegation from the top division of Saudi Arabian football.

