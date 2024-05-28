Abha FC was relegated from the Saudi Pro League after a 2-1 loss to bottom side Al Hazm on Monday, 27 May, 2024.

The loss marked the first time Pitso Mosimane suffered relegation in his 23-years as a head coach

Local fans took to social media to wish Pitso well as they believed the South African did his best to keep the struggling side in the Saudi Arabian top-flight

Abha FC coach Pitso Mosimane could not save the side from Saudi Pro League relegation. Image: Karim Jaafar/AFP and Angel Martinez/FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Decorated South African coach Pitso Mosimane suffered relegation for the first time in 23 years after Abha FC lost 2-1 to Al Hazm on Monday, 27 May 2024.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach, who had the backing of his bosses, could not keep Abha in the Saudi Pro League after their 20th loss of the campaign.

Pitso Mosimane's tenure ends in relegation

Abha confirmed their relegation in the tweet below:

The 59-year-old took over at the club in January and was immediately involved in a relegation battle, which resulted in him calling for hard work to survive.

Things did not go Mosimane's way, though, for the side that endured heavy defeats, including an 8-0 drubbing to Al Nassr on Tuesday, 2 April.

Fans back Pitso

Local football fans took to social media to support Mosimane while calling for the five-time PSL-winning coach to consider returning to Mzansi.

Mokhele Hlapane says Pitso did his best:

"He cannot be blamed. He did what it took to rescue the team. Unfortunately, things did not go his way. It is not the end of the world for Jingles; he is a good coach."

Mandla H. Ncayiyana said it was an uphill battle:

"Time given to him was pretty short; unfortunately, he had to use players he found there."

Uplifted Amukelani Isaac says losing is part of the game:

"He tried his best. It's the nature of the game; nobody always wins everything."

Rodney Beenie Nyakutombwa says there is a silver lining:

"He's laughing all the way to the bank."

Chacklas Ndlovu says Pitso cannot be blamed:

"They've been fighting relegation since the start of the season."

Lufuno Corn'elius Chauke says Pitso has an option:

"Pitso, come back home; I heard Chiefs need a coach."

Vickz Vvti Vilane says Pitso must relax:

"It's time for him to take a break from coaching and enjoy his money in peace."

Matshiane Samsam is proud of Pitso:

"Son of Soil, he raised the South African flag."

Otshepeng Tshepi Martins wants Pitso in Mzansi:

"Come home, Papa Mosimane."

Khaya 'Big-K' Simanga backs Pitso:

"They brought him in too late."

Percy Tau wants Pitso Mosimane at Kaizer Chiefs

As Briefly News reported, Bafana midfielder Percy Tau said he would only consider signing for Kaizer Chiefs next season if they hire Pitso Mosiamne as their coach.

Tau is heading towards the exit door at Egyptian side, Al Ahly, and is a wanted man at Amakhosi, but only a reunion with his former Mamelodi Sundowns coach will seal the move.

