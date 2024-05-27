Percy Tau bagged his third CAF Champions League after Al Ahly beat Esperance 1-0 on Saturday, 25 May 2024, to win the competition for a record 12 times.

The Bafana midfielder, who is nearing the end of his contract at the club, became the first South African player to win three Champions League titles

Local football fans took to social media to praise the 30-year-old attacking midfielder, who could return to South Africa when his contract expires

Bafana star Percy Tau helped Al Ahly win their 12th CAF Champions League trophy. Image: Ahmed Awaad/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Midfielder Percy Tau added his name to the history books after he became the first South African player to win the title three times.

The attacking midfielder, who faces an uncertain future at the club despite being called indispensable, secured the feat after Al Ahly beat Esperance 1-0 on Saturday, 25 May 2024.

Percy Tau makes history

Tau celebrated his Champions League title via his Twitter (X) account:

Speaking via his Twitter (X) account, Tau, who has hit a roadblock in contract negotiations with Al Ahly, acknowledged a historic achievement.

Tau tweeted:

""I chose history.""

While Tau is the first player to win three CAF titles, coach Pitso Mosimane is the only locally produced tactician to win the continental trophy three times.

Fans praised Tau

Local football fans took to social media to express their pride in the Mzansi fan favourite, who previously played in Belgium and England.

Kwenza Sgaqasabetroot Mchunu wants a Tau and Ptiso reunion:

"The best player,but he needs Pitso next to him."

Bantwin Mkhabela Ka Ncabane is proud of Tau:

"We are proud of you as a South African. Go and shine.""

Tumza Nativ showed his admiration:

""Congratulations.""

Dumisani Dumara Mthembo is a fan:

"Keep it up, Percy. It's your time."

Sihle Sandile Sithole admired Tau:

"Forever our Muzi."

Percy Tau could rejoin Mamelodi Sundowns

As reported by Briefly News, Bafana midfielder could rejoin Mamelodi Sundowns after his contract expires at Al Ahly.

The 30-year-old is nearing the exit door at the Egyptian side and could find himself back at the club he left in 2018 for English side Brighton Hove and Albion.

