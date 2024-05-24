Former Egyptian defender Beshir El Tabei picked out Bafana’s Percy Tau to be the star man for Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League final on Saturday, 25 May 2024

The defending champions face Esperance in the second leg after a 2-2 draw in the first leg, and El Tabei said Tau is the man to watch despite his reported falling out with the club

Local football fans took to social media to question why Al Ahly is unwilling to keep Tau after his impressive displays for the Egyptian giants

Percy Tau is an essential player for Al Ahly.

Source: Twitter

Bafana midfielder Percy Tau has been backed to be the star player for Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League final on Saturday, 25 May 2024.

Former Egypt player Beshir El Tabei said Tau, on the , can shine against Tunisian side Esperance in the second leg of the final after a 2-2 draw in the first leg.

Percy Tau ‘bites like a snake’

Tau is praised by El Tabei in the tweet below:

According to KickOff, Al Tabei said the popular midfielder is trusted in big matches and can ‘bite like a snake’ when unleashed.

Al Tabei said:

“There are matches in which the player [Tau] performs, and for this reason, he gains the trust of the coach [Marcel] Koller. He is indispensable in the Al Ahly squad, and at times, he bites like a snake.”

Fans want Al Ahly to respect Tau

Local football fans took to social media to praise Tau and said the Egyptian giants must show the 30-year-old some much-deserved respect.

Lincoln Shelembe admires Tau:

“Definitely poisonous and dangerous in CAF. Rich in experience.”

Cedric Mmc Mathebula makes a prediction:

“Maybe his father, Jingles, will join him at Amakhosi.”

Levis H Chiziwe says Al Ahly must respect Tau:

“He deserves a better salary.”

Khayelihle Khaya Ka-Khoza praised Tau:

“He has done really well for himself.”

Lokza Mog's is a fan:

“Well-decorated.”

Percy Tau wants a reunion with Pitso Mosimane

As Briefly News reported, Al Ahly star Percy Tau could join Kaizer Chiefs next season, but he first wants the Soweto club to appoint Pitso Mosimane as coach.

Tau played for Mosimane at Mamelodi Sundowns before playing for English side Brighton Hove and Albion and the Belgian giants Anderlecht.

