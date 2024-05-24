Promising defender Bilal Baloyi has been part of a young crop of talented players used by SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt this season

The 20-year-old hopes to continue his impressive form with a strong finish against Orlano Pirates on Saturday, 25 May 2024

Local football lovers took to social media to praise Baloyi, and they backed SuperSport to continue their history of producing young talent

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has a crop of talented youngsters including Bilal Baloyi. Image: Gavinjohnhunt12 and Ramoroka_28

Source: Twitter

Bilal Baloyi, 20, has enjoyed a breakthrough season at SuperSport United, and the defender hopes to cement his place in Gavin Hunt's team.

Baloyi is part of a crop of SuperSport youngsters, including winger Shandre Campbell, and the Pretoria side hopes to finish the season strong against Orlando Pirates on Saturday, 25 May 2024.

Bilal Baloyi wants to prove himself

SuperSport confirmed their match against Pirates via their Twitter (X) page:

Speaking to Briefly News, Baloyi said he wants to continue his development while SuperSport distanced themselves from signing veteran Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune.

Baloyi said:

"I am learning and taking the right direction so far… I think next season, I have to maintain my position and keep improving so that I can add to the team."

Mzansi fans back praised Baloyi

Local football lovers took to social media to show their admiration for Baloyi and have backed SuperSport, which has produced talents such as Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams in the past.

Mohapi Mohoto cannot wait for next season:

"Let's see what we got. Next season is waiting."

Mfumo Papa-Vulombe Mfumisani Ngobeni praised Baloyi:

"What a defender."

Tebatso TëbarDowh is a fan:

“Bilal, the best.”

Nle Dollar backs SuperSport:

“Good luck, Matsatsantsa.”

Eddie Edwin Mulelu admires another SuperSport youngster:

"Shandre Campbell."

Orlando Pirates swoop for SuperSport United star

As Briefly News reported, Orlando Pirates have reportedly agreed to sign talented SuperSport United defender Kegan Johannes.

According to reports, the 23-year-old defender, who has three caps for Bafana, has been swayed to make the switch to Pirates next season.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News