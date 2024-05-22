Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune will not join SuperSport United after the Pretoria side rejected the legendary goalkeeper

The 36-year-old veteran goalkeeper could consider retirement after ending his 25-year stay at Chiefs

Local football fans took to social media to say Khune has options after his contract at Chiefs expires at the end of June 2024

Legendary goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune's search for a new club has hit a snag after SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt, a former Chiefs tactician, rejected him.

The 36-year-old shot-stopper will leave Chiefs at the end of the season after the club honoured his career during their last home match on Saturday, 18 May 2024.

SuperSport United are not interested in Itumeleng Khune

SuperSport ended their interest in Khune, according to the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, SuperSport CEO Stanley Matthews said the club will not sign Khune, while the Pretoria side could lose defender Kegan Johannes to Orlando Pirates.

Matthews said:

"Yes, we are looking for a goalkeeper right now. We have no choice, but it won't be Khune.""

SuperSport will need a new custodian next season as their current number one, Ricardo Goss, will return to Mamelodi Sundowns after this loan deal ends.

Local football fans say Khune has options

Mzansi football lovers still admire Khune and say the 36-year-old still has something to offer the game of football.

Siphamandla Mkhulise says the move could never happen:

"Obviously, Gavin would never sign Khune."

Thembinkosi Mgcina Siroro wished Khune well:

"Good luck to him."

Mtheh Cele Cele gave a suggestion:

"Khune must just sign with Magesi."

Koketso Mantu says Khune must retire:

"I think he'll be signed as a goalkeeper coach."

Kulehile Kul hopes SuperSport reconsiders:

"Please, may they sign this man."

