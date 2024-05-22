Amakhosi defender Reeve Frosler could extend his stay at the Soweto club by signing a new contract

The Chiefs star will be a free agent in December 2025 and has attracted interest from European clubs

Local football supporters took to social media to support Chiefs in wanting to secure the services of the 26-year-old who played four times for Bafana

After attracting interest from European clubs, defender Reeve Frosler has been offered a three-year extension to his Kaizer Chiefs contract.

The 26-year-old defender's contract ends in December 2025, and the Soweto club is keen to avoid seeing his name followed by the six players who could leave at the end of the season.

Kaizer Chiefs want to keep Reeve Frosler

A Briefly News source said the club regards Frosler highly and hopes he will sign a new deal like fellow defender Sifiso Hlanti.

The source said:

"The club wants to keep its best players, and Frosler is seen as an important player, so they want to avoid seeing him leave as a free agent in six months. The talks are ongoing, but he is expected to accept the three-year deal."

Fans support Chiefs' decision

Kaizer Chiefs supporters took to social media to say the club have made the right decision to offer Frosler, who has four caps for Bafana, a new deal.

Neo Phalime praised Chiefs:

"Good move by the management."

Skhumbule Khumalo is frustrated:

"The only news I want to hear from Naturena is the coach appointment, but we all know they'll wait until the last week of pre-season."

Muzi Sydney is sceptical:

"Nothing special about Frosler. It's just that Chiefs are desperate."

Orapeleng Moiya is intrigued:

“Interesting.”

Mamorapeli Ntai is happy:

“Good news.”

Njabulo Ngcobo wants more game time before at Kaizer Chiefs

As Briefly News reported, Kaizer Chiefs defender Njabulo Ngcobo wants the club to promise him more playing time before he signs a one-year extension.

The former PSL Defender of the Year's Chiefs contract expires in June 2024, and he has attracted interest from PSL rivals AmaZulu FC.

