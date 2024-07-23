Lamontville Golden Arrows striker Lungelo Nguse has emerged as a target for new Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi

The 25-year-old striker scored five goals for Arrows last season, and according to reports, Amakhosi have already discussed financial figures

Amakhosi supporters said on social media that they are not sure about the transfer as many question if the player can be a star at Naturena

New Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi wants a striker at the club and has reportedly targeted Lamontville Golden Arrows striker Lungelo Nguse.

The Soweto club has reportedly already spoken about the financial package for the 25-year-old while they are also close to signing Polokwane City star Oswin Appollis.

Kaizer Chiefs show an interest in Lungelo Nguse

According to a Soccer Laduma source, Chiefs are seriously interested in Nguse, while previous striking target Lehlogonolo Mojela has joined PSL rivals Stellenbosch FC.

The source said:

"It's serious interest because there's been mention of the figures as well, although Arrows have not indicated if they will be willing to sell in this transfer window."

Nabi will be keen to add a striker to the squad who struggled for consistency last season and finished tenth in the PSL last season.

Fans are uncertain about Nguse

Amakhosi supporters said on social media that they are unsure about Nguse joining Chiefs as they admit they have yet to take note of the striker.

Amilcar Cabral says Arrows will not sell to Chiefs:

"We all know Arrows will not do business with Chiefs; they would rather offer him for free to Pirates."

Lwazi Knowledge Sebele does not rate Nguse:

"How's he? I'm not sure about him."

Masiyearh Siyabonga is a fan:

"What a player."

Uys Phanda wants to know more about Nguse:

"I also heard that, but I haven't had any chance to watch him. How is he?"

Mokwena Jacky Ramollo rates Nguse:

"I like him."

Lamontville Golden Arrows have big shoes to fill

As reported by Briefly News, Lamontville Golden Arrows have admitted that they have big shoes to fill after head coach Steve Komphela's departure.

Komphela left Arrows to become the senior coach of Mamelodi Sundowns, and the side has yet to name his replacement.

