South African football legend Doctor Khumalo says several stars could leave Amakhosi on loan ahead of next season

The legendary midfielder said the club had identified six stars to leave the club temporarily, while he could not name precisely who

Local football fans gave their predictions over social media as they named several stars who they feel can benefit from a temporary exit from Chiefs

Doctor Khumalo said he knows which players will leave Kaizer Chiefs on loan. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images.

Up to six players could leave Kaizer Chiefs on loan during the current transfer window, said Amakhosi legend Doctor Khumalo.

Khumalo, rated as Mzansi's best midfielder of all time, said he saw the list of Chiefs players mooted for a loan move, but he failed to provide their names.

Doctor Khumalo says Kaizer Chiefs will loan out several stars

Khumalo speaks about Chiefs' plans in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Khumalo said the club will be looking to offload players and welcome new stars such as Cape Town Spurs defender Rushwin Dortley.

Khumalo said:

"I've seen the names of the players that they've asked them [management] to loan them, six of them – it's not my duty to mention them here – but six of the players the coach asked if they can loan them out. Two of them are nursing injuries at the moment. They didn't travel to Turkey because they're injured.":

Amakhosi fans make their picks

While Khumalo kept the players' identities a secret, Amakhosi supporters made their predictions on social media.

Sakie Mgushelo says some players can leave:

"Average players must leave."

Ndumiso Zameyokuza Mtshali made a prediction:

"Saile is going on loan."

Mhlengi Controvecy Khathi named a few players:

"Mdansane, Potsane, Mashiyane and Hadebe; those will be ok if they go on loan."

Cyabonga Hlongwane said who he hopes will leave:

"I hope it's Kwinika and Potsane so he can open the number 11 jersey."

Vuyolwethu Siyabulela Mbanjwa asked a question:

"How do you put someone who is injured on a loan list?"

Kaizer Chiefs are closing in on a Bafana Bafana star

As Briefly News reported, Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs are close to completing a deal for Polokwane City player Oswin Appollis.

The Bafana Bafana star has been a target for Amakhosi since last season, and according to reports, the 22-year-old has agreed terms to join the PSL giants.

