Kaizer Chiefs have swooped in to acquire the services of promising centre-back Rushwin Dortley

The Soweto Giants are hopeful the move injects a resurgence to turn fortunes around at the club

Some paperwork still needs to be completed to finalise the permanent move from Cape Town Spurs

Kaizer Chiefs have made a decisive move, hoping to beef up their ranks. Images: @UnplayableZA and @_izodlalaiTv

Kaizer Chiefs are hopeful their bid to recruit Rushwin Dortley's mercurial services will pay dividends as they target a resurgence in the new season.

Widespread reports suggest the Soweto Giants have sealed the deal to acquire the highly sought-after 22-year-old defender from Cape Town Spurs this transfer window.

Rushwin Dortley joins yellow nation

According to The South African, Kaizer Chiefs had been eyeing the talented, natural left-footed centre-back with great potential to be a top international before striking to secure him.

The club will be keen to exploit his propensity to start attacks in the centre before their away date to Young Africans in the Toyota Cup on 28 July in Bloemfontein.

The encounter against one of Chiefs mentor Nasreddine Nabi’s old clubs, with whom he racked up considerable success.

Chiefs still need to complete some paperwork after personal terms were reportedly agreed upon before the Cape Town man can call the yellow half of Soweto his home.

However, he won't be the only one, as Chiefs are also preparing to bring in shot-stopper Fiacre Ntwari from TS Galaxy.

Left-back Bongani Sam is another prospect the club has targeted to beef up its depleted ranks in hopes of turning its fortunes around.

An announcement from the club on Dortley's acquisition is imminent.

Yellow Nation beaming excitedly

Chiefs fans have been keen on the latest developments and look forward to seeing Dortley at his new home base in Naturena.

Briefly News looks at some of the social media chatter surrounding the move.

@OBARAK_15 wrote:

"I'm sure with this signing, Dove won't be registered until he acquires citizenship."

@nkabindem33 said:

"Is it confirmed, El? No later surprises? Trust you anytime!"

@Tobisani1 noted:

"Great player! I've always wanted to see him playing for our beloved Amakhosi."

