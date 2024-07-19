Thulani Serero is considering returning to the PSL after the expiration of his contract at UAE side Khor Fakkan

The 34-year-old left South Africa 13 years ago to play for Ajax Amsterdam and has since played in Europe and Asia

Local football fans said on social media that Serero still has a lot to offer, while others feel the player is too old for the PSL

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Midfielder Thulani Serero has caught the eye of PSL clubs after becoming a free agent. Image: Angel Martinez/FIFA and Matthew Ashton/AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Former Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Thulani Serero could consider playing in the PSL after leaving UAE side Khor Fakkan.

The former Bafana Bafana star, who celebrated his 34th birthday on 11 April 2024, has attracted the interest of a few PSL clubs since entering the market as a free agent.

Thulani Serero could return to the PSL

Serero is considering a PSL return, according to the tweet below:

According to a KickOff source, Serero could join a PSL side, following in the footsteps of new Mamelodi Sundowns star Kobamelo Kodisang, who returned to Mzansi after playing abroad.

The source said:

"Several options are being explored locally and will have money matters attached, with the coastal pair of Richards Bay and AmaZulu FC having already been identified."

Fans are divided about Serero

Local football fans shared their opinions on social media, with some saying the player could be a PSL star while others felt the 34-year-old had passed his sell-by date.

Sekgoane Malefahlo thinks it will be a wrong move:

"These big names, when they return, they normally have so little to give and may hinder control of the team discipline. They are given preferential treatment, which normally dents teamwork and morale."

Gloria Olisawoli Okon made a prediction:

"Orlando Pirates will sign him."

Molao Kgatello praised Serero:

"People like to underestimate players because of their age, but this one can still come to PSL and win a midfielder of the season award at the end of the season. Cream is one of the best players South Africa has ever produced."

Eldos Eldorado said Serero should retire:

"He must hang up his boots and enjoy his pension fund. Because he won't do well in the PSL."

Rapsie Wa Lekhosination Gaborone admires Serero:

"A guy with a lot of respect."

Percy Tau attracts interest from the Saudi Pro League

As Briefly News reported, Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau has caught the eye of Al-Kholood after their promotion to the Saudi Pro League.

The midfielder, who faces an uncertain future at Egyptian side Al Ahly, could move to Saudi Arabia and play against stars like Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News