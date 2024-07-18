Prop Jan-Hendrik Wessels is excited to make his Bok debut against Portugal on Saturday, 20 July 2024

The 23-year-old Blue Bulls star will be in the starting line-up when the Boks kick off in his hometown, Bloemfontein

Local rugby fans showed their excitement ahead of the match on social media, while they are pleased to see new faces representing the four-time world champions

Jan-Hendrik Wessels is living his dream and will make his Bok debut against Portugal in Bloemfontein. Image: Dan Mullan.

Source: Getty Images

Blue Bulls forward Jan-Hendrik Wessels, who can play across the front pack, will make his Bok debut in his hometown, Bloemfontein, against Portugal on Saturday, 20 July 2024.

The 23-year-old is one of the new faces in the squad to face Portugal, while the Boks are looking for a convincing victory in their first-ever Test match against Portugal.

Jan-Hendrik Wessels idolises the Boks

Wessels speaks about his upcoming debut in the tweet below:

Speaking on the SA Rugby website, Wessels said he is living his dream after spending his youth watching the Boks.

Wessels said:

"I've aspired to be a Springbok since I was a young boy, so this is a massive opportunity and a dream come true. It's special to make one's Springbok debut no matter where you play, but it doesn't get any better than being able to do so in Bloemfontein in front of my family. Growing up, we were all glued to the television when the Boks played, and the team has always inspired me."

Fans are excited

Local rugby fans expressed their excitement to see the new-look Boks play, while some said they were pleased to see Lukhanyo Am back in the starting line-up.

Bryce Parishsi happy:

"Great to see the youngsters getting a shot and to finally see Am back where he belongs."

Drico Le Roux is excited:

"Can't wait to see him in action."

Chris van der Linde backs the debutants:

"Good to give the youngsters exposure."

Ben De Vrede suggested a change:

JH Wessels is a great player, but I wonder why a player like Wilco Louw does not get a chance. Thomas du Toit can also play loosehead. Louw destroyed the Irish front row against Leinster."

Ntsoaki Tshehlana backed Wessels:

"Congratulations."

Salmaan Moerat will captain the Springboks against Portugal

As Briefly News reported, Stormer star Salmaan Moerat will become the 66th captain of the Springboks when they face Portugal on Saturday, 20 July 2024.

Coach Rassie Erasmus has backed Moerat as a capable leader for the world champions, as he believes the Stormers star has leadership qualities.

