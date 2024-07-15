Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Gaston Sirino has caught the interest of Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates

Reports suggest Pirates have moved ahead in the race for the Uruguayan midfielder, who is currently in his home nation

Fans took to social media to show admiration for the 33-year-old, while others believe the player is too old to play in the PSL

Gaston Sirino is a target for Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. Image: Phill Magakoe / AFP and Rodger Bosch/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Gaston Sirino is the subject of a transfer tug-of-war between Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

The 33-year-old, who previously played for Mamelodi Sundowns, could return to the Mzansi, while Chiefs have shown an interest in Masandawana striker Thabang Sibanyoni.

Gaston Sirino is a target for Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs

Sirino is a target for PSL clubs, according to the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to a Soccer Laduma source, the Uruguayan, who impressed local fans after showing love for his wife, could soon return to Mzansi.

The source said:

"For now, I can't say much about what is happening at Kaizer Chiefs, but as for Pirates, they want to bring him in as soon as possible. They would have liked him to join the team in Spain, but it isn't possible due to time limitations and visas. But he is expected to come to South Africa as soon as possible."

Fans want Sirino back in the PSL

Local fans said on social media that Sirino would be welcomed back to Mzansi, while Amakhosi supporters distanced themselves from the move.

Donny Van de Weekend is excited about Sirino's return:

"This is a player you sign if you want to challenge Sundowns."

Sir-Majesty Ntokozo Buhali denied Chiefs' interest:

"Chiefs were never even interested. Don't put pressure on Pirates."

Sthembekile Khaya Mpikashe does not want Sirino at Chiefs:

"We don't want any player above 30 at KC. We are not a retirement village for Sundowns players."

Mpumelelo Mngqingo Mdunyelwa predicts a return to Sundowns:

"Sundowns is working on bringing him back to them."

Shakes Magobodosia fan of Sirino:

"Sirino is a good player, and I don't care who says what."

New Orlando Pirates star Selaelo Rasebotja is excited by his move

As reported by Briefly News, Selaelo Rasebotja is excited after he joined Orlando Pirates from SuperSport United.

The 23-year-old said he feels like his career is heading in the right direction after he secured a move to the Soweto giants.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News