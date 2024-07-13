Kaizer Chiefs are one of the busiest Premier Soccer League sides in the transfer market this summer

The Glamour Boys are planning on adding more quality to their squad after the arrival of Nasreddine Nabi

The Soweto Giants are reportedly eyeing a summer move for a Mamelodi Sundowns striker

Kaizer Chiefs are working on improving their squad this summer after Nasreddine Nabi was appointed as their new manager.

The Tunisian manager has since taken over the pre-season training with players at his disposal, and new players are expected to be added to the team.

One of the departments that the Glamour Boys need to improve is the attacking department, and have included a Mamelodi Sundowns striker in their transfer list.

Kaizer Chiefs are said to be interested in signing Mamelodi Sundowns striker Thabang Sibanyoni this summer. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Kaizer Chiefs interested in signing Sundowns striker

According to the South African, the Soweto giants are reportedly interested in signing Thabang Sibanyoni from Mamelodi Sundowns this summer.

Sibanyoni spent last season on loan at the University of Pretoria and would return to his parent club this summer.

According to a report by SNL, Kaizer Chiefs are not the only PSL side interested in signing the South African international from the Brazilians.

Amakhosi face stiff competition from Richards Bay FC and newly promoted side Magesi FC, who are also monitoring the Sundowns striker.

How Thabang Sibanyoni performed last season

According to Soccerway, the 28-year-old striker represented the AmaTuks in the South African National First Division last season and scored eight goals in 30 appearances.

He also scored one goal in the Nedbank Cup but failed to find the back of the net in the Premier Soccer League playoffs; he could only register one assist.

The striker was part of the Bafana Bafana squad that represented South Africa at the 2024 COSAFA Cup, scoring just one goal against Eswatini.

Dominic Isaacs said Kaizer Chiefs need a new captain

Briefly News earlier reported that former Kaizer Chiefs player Dominic Isaacs said Amakhosi might have to find a new captain ahead of next season.

The former defender said Chiefs need a strong leader on the field, and he is unsure if the current squad has a player who shows leadership quality.

